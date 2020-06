MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa revealed a new 'morte' video teaser for her upcoming solo album 'Maria'.

The versatile and talented artist is ready to show her fans a new side of her with an intense and interesting teaser video with a lot of strong imagery. She is a victim in a crime scene and you see various images including a crown of thorns throughout the teaser.

Check out the video above and stay tuned for Hwa Sa's comeback on June 29.