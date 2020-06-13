14

5

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Former PRISTIN member Kyla drops solo debut album 'Watch Me Glow'

AKP STAFF

Former PRISTIN member Kyla has dropped her solo debut album 'Watch Me Glow'!

On June 13, Kyla returned with a digital mini album featuring 5 tracks - "Watch Me Glow", "Homecoming", "Lost", "Ooh La La", and "Away". She also revealed she'll be donating part of the proceeds from the album to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund in light of the recent 'Black Lives Matter' protests in the United States.

'Watch Me Glow' marks her first release since PRISTIN's disbandment in May of 2019.

Listen to official audio of Kyla's new tracks below!


  1. PRISTIN
  2. KYLA
xyed007-175 pts 30 minutes ago 1
30 minutes ago

is she a member of hinapia or is she still in pledis or left? what am i missing?

YukihinaLV-768 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

a lot better than i expected

