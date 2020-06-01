21

Jeon So Mi makes it to the top of trending news as netizens praise her for her meticulous self care

Jeon So Mi's recent Instagram update has netizens acknowledging her self care skills. 

The solo artist made it to the top of trending news after posting a selfie of herself in a rashguard earlier today. Netizens have been commenting in awe at her lithe and toned figure, saying: 

"Wow. I acknowledge her skill at taking care of herself."

"Her figure is really out of this world." 

"Healthy and full of energy, our vitamin So Mi!"

"Can't you be in IOI again?"

"So pretty."

Do you agree with netizens? 

LittleSukie


I swear to God, sometimes knetz have the weirdest thought process.

dpben


Well it is stunning - that's a lot of work, dedication and effort to have a body like this. I wish I can be half as disciplined as her.

