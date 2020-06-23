Jang Sung Kyu & Jay Park to collaborate on a theme song for 'Workman' YouTube series

Announcer Jang Sung Kyu and hip-hop musician Jay Park have teamed up for an interesting collaboration!

Jang Sung Kyu and Jay Park will be releasing a collaboration theme song for Jang Sung Kyu's popular 'Studio LuluLala' YouTube series 'Workman' this coming July 1 at 6 PM KST. The theme song is said to be a modern "labor song", meant to accompany Jang Sung Kyu on his quest to try out every part-time job in the world through his 'Workman' series.

Furthermore, according to a previous teaser via 'Workman's official YouTube earlier this week, the collaboration single will likely feature 3 mystery artists.

Ahead of the full release of the duo's collaboration theme song and MV, viewers can catch a making episode featuring Jang Sung Kyu and Jay Park later today, on June 24 at 6 PM KST.

