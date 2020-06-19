Idols including UP10TION's Sunyoul, DALsoobin, Boyfriend's Jungmin, & more to audition for MBN's 'Voice Trot'

2

UP10TION's Sunyoul, DALsoobin, Boyfriend's Jungmin, N.Cus's Seo Suk Jin, former 'Produce 101' season' 2 contestant Kim Sung Ri, and more will be auditioning for MBN's newest trot survival program, 'Voice Trot'. 

Premiering this coming July 10 at 9:50 PM KST, MBN's 'Voice Trot' is a trot survival program with a total of 80 celebrity contestants from various entertainment fields. The winner will win a prize of 100 million KRW, a winner's trophy, as well as the chance to make their trot singer debut. 

Reports say that Sunyoul, DALsoobin, Jungmin, Seo Suk Jin, and Kim Sung Ri also underwent a competitive preliminary audition process to be selected as a part of the main body of 80 contestants. Viewers can look forward to a series of unique, surprising stages from the idol contestants of 'Voice Trot', hosted by comedian Kim Yong Man

Sunyoul's going to kill this

