Kim Woo Bin is back and more captivating than ever as the cover model of 'Esquire'

Actor Kim Woo Bin is fully back in action after 4 years of hiatus, as the luxuriously charming cover model of 'Esquire's July issue!

For this pictorial, Kim Woo Bin modeled select lines from Italian watch brand 'Panerai'. The actor managed to captivate onlookers with each of his cuts, demonstrating the perfect poses and expressions to complete a refined aura.

In his interview,Kim Woo Bin opened up about his upcoming new film 'Alien', directed by Choi Dong Hun. He shared, "I am spending my days discussing many things with the director in order to create the best production, also holding many discussions with my fellow actors on set. These days, every day that I get to go out to the filming set brings me joy."

When asked about his individual charms as an actor, Kim Woo Bin coined, "There are a lot of handsome and beautiful actors and actresses, but in my case I think my visuals are on the unconventional side. This might be why I was cast in the role of the best fighter at school something like 5-6 times."

As many of you know, actor Kim Woo Bin is in the process of returning to his acting career approximately 4 years after being diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer, having spent his hiatus focussing on his treatment.