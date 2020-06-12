Hyeri in talks to star opposite Jang Ki Yong in new nine-tailed fox drama

Girl's Day's Hyeri is in talks to stars as the female lead of a new webtoon-based drama series, 'Heart Attack Roommate'!

The upcoming fantasy romance drama is based off of a currently serializing webtoon of the same name. 'Heart Attack Roommate' (literally 'The Roommate Who Makes My Liver Drop') revolves around a man who ends up living together with a mythical creature, the nine-tailed fox.

Previously, it was revealed that actor Jang Ki Yong was in talks to star as the drama's male lead. On June 12, Hyeri's label Crative Group ING said to media outlets, "Hyeri is currently considering appearing in 'Heart Attack Roommate'."

The drama will likely air on tvN some time later this year.

