CRAVITY's Jungmo is next in youthful concept photos for 'Cloud 9'.



In the teasers, Jungmo takes on a boyish, youthful concept in a cardigan and ribbon tie.



As previously reported, CRAVITY are continuing with their debut EP album 'Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are', and after promoting their debut song "Break All the Rules", the rookie boy band will be returning with "Cloud 9" on June 17 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY!



