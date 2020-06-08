Kim Bo Ra and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo are ready for summer in pictorial for Korean fashion brand Polham

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and 'Touch' actress Kim Bo Ra have recently appeared in a pictorial together!





The two celebrities are currently models for Korean fashion brand Polham, who released images from their shoot through the company's official website and social media accounts.



In one image, Cha Eun Woo is all smiles modeling a pastel mint t-shirt with a fun shark embroidery on the chest, while in another, he looks ready for a full day of surfing in a pair of shorts and a rash guard top. Kim Bo Ra also evokes the warm summer mood in a white linen dress paired with a pair of sneakers. The two also model different graphic t-shirts, with Kim Bo Ra wearing a shirt from Polham's Disney collaboration line.



Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo has been an endorsement model for Polham since 2017, having originally appeared with Fantagio Music labelmate Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon.

Check out the images below!