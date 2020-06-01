10

AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Cosmic Girls' Yeonjung offers an alluring gaze in moving poster for 'Neverland' comeback

Cosmic Girls have revealed another member's 'Neverland' moving poster teaser!

On June 1 KST, the Starship Entertainment girl group unveiled the moving poster for member Yeonjung. In the image, she appears to be leaning in to delicately smell a flower, her eyes occasionally opening to gaze into the camera in front of her. Moving along with her is a blue-winged butterfly, alluding to the group's upcoming single.

Meanwhile, Cosmic Girls' latest mini album 'Neverland,' including title track "Butterfly," is set for release on June 9.

Check out Yeonjung's moving poster below!

