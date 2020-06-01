D1CE's Woo Jinyoung is a handsome flower boy in teasers for 'Draw You: Remember Me' comeback

D1CE have begun dropping teasers ahead of their first comeback!

On June 1 KST, the group dropped two concept images of rapper and maknae Woo Jin Young, the very first of teasers counting down the release of their 2nd mini album 'Draw You: Remember Me.' In the images, the idol rocks a lovely lavender-colored hairstyle, fittingly posing with a different bouquet of flowers in each one, enhancing the spring-like romantic mood of the concept.

Meanwhile, D1CE's 'Draw You: Remember Me' is set for release on June 17.

Check out Woo Jin Young's teaser images below!