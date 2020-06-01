The Boyz to continue endorsing soft drink Olatte for 2nd consecutive year

The Boyz will be continuing one of their most well-known product endorsement deals!

On June 1 KST, a representative for Cre.ker Entertainment confirmed that the group had been selected as Dong-A Otsuka Co. soft drink Olatte's brand models for a second consecutive year.



The Boyz first became modeling for Olatte last year, which brought the brand an enthusiastic response from the teenage demographic thanks to the group's uniquely bright and energetic image. The members will not only continue to lend their image to the brand, but also plan to hold a variety of different promotions relating to Olatte, including proof of purchase special events and fan signings.



"This year, we are planning a marketing campaign called 'Olatte Class' to become a more relatable brand with students," a brand manager for the product revealed. "We look forward to the combined charm of the group's 11 members assisting us to bring Olatte even closer to the teenage demographic."



Meanwhile, The Boyz are currently participating in Mnet's boy group survival program 'Road to Kingdom,' while individual members are also active as both variety guests and music program MCs.