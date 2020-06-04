24

3

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

CL asks K-pop fans and Asians to take a stand for 'Black Lives Matter' in a powerful post describing the influence Black artists had on her art

AKP STAFF

CL has made a powerful post on Instagram regarding the ongoing protests against racial inequality and violence. 

The artist uploaded the post earlier today and asked for K-pop fans to support the Black Lives Matter movement, noting that K-pop was "inspired by black culture" whether people "acknowledge it or not"

She goes on to talk about how artists such as Lauryn Hill, Beyonce, Janet Jackson, Lil Kim, Aaliyah, MJB, TLC, Missy Elliott, and Destiny's Child have played a huge part in molding her into the person she is today. 

What do you think of CL's statement? 

cabbagejuice780 pts 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

More koreans need to realize that a lot of the modern pop culture they consume (dance, music, fashion, hair, etc.) is heavily influenced by black culture. So many koreans walk around wearing dreads, making hip hop or wearing black clothing styles but they arent ready to show support for black people when they need it! Thank you CL for pointing that out so more Koreans realize why its important for them to support BLM

1

HSK1,934 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

Queen CL has spoken <3

