CL asks K-pop fans and Asians to take a stand for 'Black Lives Matter' in a powerful post describing the influence Black artists had on her art

CL has made a powerful post on Instagram regarding the ongoing protests against racial inequality and violence.

The artist uploaded the post earlier today and asked for K-pop fans to support the Black Lives Matter movement, noting that K-pop was "inspired by black culture" whether people "acknowledge it or not".

She goes on to talk about how artists such as Lauryn Hill, Beyonce, Janet Jackson, Lil Kim, Aaliyah, MJB, TLC, Missy Elliott, and Destiny's Child have played a huge part in molding her into the person she is today.

What do you think of CL's statement?