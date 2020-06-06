Lee Hyori reveals she avoided variety shows because of appearances by ex-boyfriends

Lee Hyori revealed she avoided variety shows in the past because of appearances by ex-boyfriends.



On the June 6th episode of 'Hangout with Yoo', Lee Hyori, Rain, and Yoo Jae Suk got together for their collaboration once again, and the two solo artists started talking about the past. Rain expressed, "I'm happy to think about past memories like this. You didn't know, but my heart always fluttered when you performed. At the time, all Korean men thought about Lee Hyori."



Lee Hyori responded jokingly, "You should've asked me out then," and Rain said, "You were too angry to ask out at the time."



She then revealed, "If we had dated back then, we wouldn't be here on the same show today. I couldn't. There were a lot of shows I couldn't appear on because of that."



Are you excited for Lee Hyori, Rain, and Yoo Jae Suk's co-ed dance group?

