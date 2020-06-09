BTOB's Eunkwang reveals he and Sungjae were neighbors but never crossed paths

BTOB's Eunkwang revealed he and Sungjae were neighbors but never crossed paths.



On the June 9th broadcast of SBS Power FM's 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', Eunkwang featured as a guest, and one listener asked, "Please reveal a story about BTOB that no one knows." He then shared, "I live in the next neighborhood from Sungjae. That's a secret that no one knows."



Eunkwang continued, "Sungjae has gone to the military, so he's far away from me now." DJ Choi Hwa Jung asked if they previously ran into each other a lot, and he said, "We are neighbors, but I've never seen him once. I actually see the other members more often."



In other news, Eunkwang released his solo track "No One Knows". Sungjae has enlisted for his mandatory military service, and he's starring in the JTBC drama 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar'.