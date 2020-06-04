BTOB's Sungjae sings 'Love Resembles Memories' for 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar'

BTOB's Sungjae is the voice behind "Love Resembles Memories" for the 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar' OST.



The music video above follows Han Kang Bae (played by Sungjae) and Woljoo (played by Hwang Jung Eum and Park Si Eun) as they're caught up in a connection that defeats time. "Love Resembles Memories" is a ballad about loving somewhat but being unable to express your love to them.



Watch Sungjae's "Love Resembles Memories" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. Have you been watching 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar'?

