BTOB's Sungjae spotted in new military photo

BTOB's Sungjae was spotted in a new military photo.



Fans were happy to see Sungjae doing well at the Nonsan Army Training Center in an official photo, and the base camp updated fans with another photo of the BTOB member in his off-duty wear. He previously wrote to fans, "I'm confident I can be loved and brave anywhere I go, so I'm not worried at all. I'll able to go comfortably. I hope you have a healthy and happy day until the day you'll show up in front of me."



After completing 4 weeks of basic military training, the BTOB member will be serving as an active-duty soldier until his expected discharge in November of 2021.





In other news, JTBC's 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar' starring Sungjae premieres on May 20 KST.