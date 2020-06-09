Actor Yoo Ah In to feature as guest on 'I Live Alone'

Actor Yoo Ah In is set to feature as a guest on 'I Live Alone'.



On June 9, reports revealed Yoo Ah In wrapped up filming his daily life for the MBC reality show, but the air date has yet to be confirmed. According to insiders, the actor guested to promote the upcoming zombie thriller movie 'Alive'.



'Alive', starring Yoo Ah In and Park Shin Hye, tells the story of two survivors who struggle to live in a city infected by a mysterious virus, and it premieres on June 24 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on Yoo Ah In and 'I Live Alone'.