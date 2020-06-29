BLACKPINK's Rosé selected as new global ambassador of 'Yves Saint Laurent'

On June 29, French luxury fashion house 'Yves Saint Laurent' officially welcomed BLACKPINK's Rosé as the brand's global ambassador on Instagram!

Just earlier this year in March, Rosé was one of the hottest topics during 'Yves Saint Laurent's 2020 spring/summer collection fashion show. The idol was then recently featured in a solo 'Elle' Korea pictorial sporting gorgeous 'YSL' pieces, dropping all kinds of indicators here and there of her love for the luxury brand.

Check out Rosé featured in a brief teaser for 'YSL's global fall 2020 collection, below! Meanwhile, Rosé's fellow BLACKPINK members are currently active as global endorsement models for the following brands - Lisa is a global ambassador of 'Celine', Jennie is a global ambassador for 'Chanel', and Jisoo is a global ambassador for 'Dior'.