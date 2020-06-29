IZ*ONE's Miyawaki Sakura shyly reveals she prefers to be called 'cute' in 'The Star'

IZ*ONE members Kwon Eun Bi, Kim Chae Won, and Miyawaki Sakura held a private, angelic dinner as a special unit for the July issue of 'The Star' magazine!

Each of the three members captivated onlookers with their elegance and professionalism, perfecting a gorgeous 12-page pictorial. During their interview with the magazine, member Miyawaki Sakura had a chance to talk about her unique experiences as a part of IZ*ONE. Regarding the praise she often receives for her visuals, Sakura shared shyly, "I would like to be called 'cute'. I'm the second oldest in the team, so the word 'cute' is used to describe more of the younger dongsaengs in the group. But because I'm an idol, I like the description 'cute' the best. I am doing my best to appear 'cute' for the fans."







What does Sakura consider the happiest moment of her career as IZ*ONE so far? "I'm amazed at the fact that there are fans of IZ*ONE in countries I've never stepped foot in. It's unbelievable, and when I think of that I become filled with happiness. I want to visit every country single where there's an IZ*ONE fan. If the situation improves, I will be there for sure," the idol answered.

Check out some previews of Kwon Eun Bi, Kim Chae Won, and Miyawaki Sakura in 'The Star' above and below!

