14

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

'Nate News' announces removal of public comment sections under all entertainment news articles

AKP STAFF

On June 30, 'Nate News' released a formal statement to announce the removal of public comment sections from all entertainment news articles. 

'Nate News' revealed, "We have taken into consideration the concerns of many of our users, who  felt that public comments under entertainment news articles are inflicting more harm than good on celebrities, TV programs, etc; as a result, as of July 7, public comment services under all entertainment news articles will come to an end." 

The news platform continued, "User comments posted prior to July 7 will be viewable and adjustable even after the public comment service comes to an end, through the 'My Comments' tab within each individual account. We also notify that as of July 7, the 'My Comments' tab containing all comments previously posted by an individual user will be made viewable by other users."

Furthermore, users will also be able to manage notifications related to comments and replies shared between other individuals through various 'My Comments' tabs. However, according to 'Nate News', "As societal responsibility over one's own comments online continues to become an important topic, we plan on removing the option to 'hide' or 'make private' one's comments, instead publicizing all comments to all users." 

Finally, 'Nate News' relayed, "We will be seeking to establish a cleaner and fairer commenting culture in the future." 

  1. misc.
2 472 Share 100% Upvoted

5

borahae6,216 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

psssssst, allkpop, TAKE NOTE.

Share

0

taehasthetea12 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

Lol guess allkpop didnt get the hint. On a more serious note, I wish they didnt have to do that. People would just stop bashing idols...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, Jimin
BTS' Jimin voted the human energizer by netizens
21 hours ago   19   9,464

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND