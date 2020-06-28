BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Cosmic Girls' Bona find each other at 'Inkigayo' backstage

Jisoo and Bona double-shocked their fans with a dazzling selfie.

On June 28 KST, BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Cosmic Girls' Bona met up backstage during 'Inkigayo', as both girl groups were on the show. While Cosmic Girls performed their latest release "Butterfly", BLACKPINK made their domestic comeback with "How You Like That".

With each member garnering attention for their visuals, a selfie featuring two dazzling ladies made their respective fans gasp twice. Jisoo uploaded the selfie on her Instagram Story, which Bona re-posted with the message: "Meeting for the first time wearing makeup in a while...."

This message had fans smile, as they would write: "'Wearing makeup in a while' LOLLL real-life friends", "Such beautiful girls, my two faves".

Best of luck to both groups' promotions!