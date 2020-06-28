AB6IX to perform their new 'VIVID' songs for the first time on Mnet's 'AB6IX Comeback Show: VIVID'

AB6IX will be performing their new songs for the first time on broadcast right on their comeback day.

The boys are coming back with 2nd mini-album 'VIVID' later tonight at 6PM KST. The group was originally supposed to come back with 'VIVID' on June 8th. However, after Youngmin's drunk driving scandal and his leave from the group, AB6IX had to inevitably delay their release instead to June 29th.

They will be performing title song "The Answer" as well as songs from their album such as "Surreal", "Midnight Blue", and "Red Up" later tonight at 8PM KST on Mnet's 'AB6IX Comeback Show: VIVID'. The comeback show will also be on YouTube via Mnet's channel M2, so make sure to catch it live!