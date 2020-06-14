BLACKPINK's Jennie informs fans about her half-cast leg ahead of comeback

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently gave details regarding her leg.

In the previously released prologue video, BLACKPINK members gave fans updates and snippets of live singing for their upcoming comeback. During the conversion, Jennie officially informed fans about her half-cast leg, which she injured at the gym.

"I was social distancing and I didn't have any work, so I went to the gym for the first time, since it's summer. But on that first day, I tripped over my own legs and fell. I can't blame anybody else for that," she said.

Fortunately, the female idol added that the injury is minor. "There's no fracture, but there's an issue in the ligament, so I have a half-cast right now. It's been over a month, so I'm currently recovering."

Even for the fans who already knew of her condition, Jenny told them not to worry about the comeback.

Best wishes for Jennie's speedy recovery!