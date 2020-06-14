BTOB's Eunkwang surprises fans with new teaser image for 'FoRest: Walk In The Forest'

BTOB's Eunkwang has released a new teaser image.

On June 15 KST, the Eunkwang dropped a teaser image for 'FoRest: Walk In The Forest', which continues to remain as a mystery. Upon releasing the MV for his solo comeback, Eunkwang has been actively promoting in both music programs and in variety shows.

Judging by the concept of this title, fans are inferring that the teaser is for an online concert. In the image, Eunkwang is surrounded by a forest, sitting down next to an empty seat.

What do you think this teaser is for? Stay tuned for more details!