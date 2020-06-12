BLACKPINK compare their comeback song to 'a cat' & 'king kong' in prologue clip for their new reality series

BLACKPINK have returned with a surprise comeback reality, as they gear up for their long-awaited comeback!



In a new prologue clip for BLACKPINK's upcoming web reality series '24/365 with BLACKPINK' (above), the 4 lovely members greeted fans in a dark room resembling a news broadcast studio. First, the girls celebrated their long-awaited comeback set for this June 26, and gave away some brief hints about the new title track. Rosé said, "It feels like a cat", but Jennie claimed, "To me, it feels more like King Kong". Jisoo added on, "We've done really tough, powerful music up until now, but this time it's more swag hip-hop."

Next, the BLACKPINK members talked about what unique content they wanted to share with fans through their upcoming reality series, '24/365 with BLACKPINK'. Toward the end of the prologue clip, you can catch glimpses of BLACKPINK hanging out at their dorms, practicing their choreography, recording at the studio, and more!

Stay tuned for '24/365 with BLACKPINK', coming soon!

