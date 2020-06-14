Golden Child drops concept photos and comeback trailers for Jaehyun and Seungmin

Golden Child has dropped new individual comeback concept photos and trailers!

Following Bomin and Daeyeol's sets of teasers, the new batches feature Jaehyun and Seungmin for Golden Child's 4th mini album 'Take A Leap'. The title song "ONE (Lucid Dream)" has been written by BLSSD, the producer behind the group's previous numbers "Without You" and "Wanna Be".

Check out the trailers (Jaehyun's above) and below. What do you think of their concept?

Stay tuned for more until the full release on June 23!