Red Velvet to release spin-off 'Level Up Project' series for Irene and Seulgi

Irene and Seulgi will be getting their own reality series!

The series will be a spin-off to Red Velvet's 'Level Up Project', and will be named 'Level Up Ah-Seul Project'. The title is a play on words for Irene (Ah-rene) and Seulgi, with the word 'ahseul' meaning 'narrowly' in Korean.


The 'Ah-Seul Project' will show Irene and Seulgi's unit process and showing their sisterly chemistry. The first two episodes will air through wavve on July 8th at 11AM KST. 

Are you excited for the spin-off show?

sushiyong45
YESS!!

chumpy-corsair
Finally!!!

