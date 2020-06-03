Actress Park Han Byul's future promotions on the line as ex-husband Yoo In Suk admits to all charges involving 'Burning Sun'

Park Han Byul's acting career is currently on hold as her husband Yoo In Suk is being investigated for the 'Burning Sun' scandal.

Yoo, the former CEO of investment company Yuri Holdings, admitted to all of his charges related to 'Burning Sun' during his first court appearance on June 3rd. His legal team will also be submitting a document detailing his role and degree of involvement.

Park Han Byul's representative stated on June 3rd that they will "be waiting until the final sentence. Seeing the results from the trial, she will personally decide what to do with her activities." The actress has faced major backlash and stopped posting on social media after he was arrested in 2018. She has since been focusing on raising her child.