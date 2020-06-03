2

Actress Park Han Byul's future promotions on the line as ex-husband Yoo In Suk admits to all charges involving 'Burning Sun'

Park Han Byul's acting career is currently on hold as her husband Yoo In Suk is being investigated for the 'Burning Sun' scandal. 

Yoo, the former CEO of investment company Yuri Holdingsadmitted to all of his charges related to 'Burning Sun' during his first court appearance on June 3rd. His legal team will also be submitting a document detailing his role and degree of involvement. 

Park Han Byul's representative stated on June 3rd that they will "be waiting until the final sentence. Seeing the results from the trial, she will personally decide what to do with her activities." The actress has faced major backlash and stopped posting on social media after he was arrested in 2018. She has since been focusing on raising her child. 

yaja-yaha643 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

The headline says ex-husband but this article & the other one mention him as her husband...

I'm slightly torn because I don't think she should be held accountable for her husband's actions but on the other hand no one knows if she knew what was going on... & if that (her knowing or not) even deserves her career being affected. If she didn't though, then at least it's just put on hold but it shouldn't be completely over.

If i'm wrong though correct me.

krell-3,115 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

