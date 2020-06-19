Actress Lee Yoo Bi to take legal action against rumors she's dating The Rose's Kim Woo Sung

Actress Lee Yoo Bi will be taking legal action against those spreading rumors she's dating The Rose's Kim Woo Sung.



Lee Yoo Bi and Kim Woo Sung previously denied they were dating in November of 2019, and after continuing rumors and malicious comments, the actress and her agency Y-BLOOM Entertainment have announced they plan to take legal action. On June 19, Y-BLOOM Entertainment filed a complaint with the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul regarding the violation of the 'Act on Promotion of Information and Communication Network Utilization and Information Protection' and violation of the 'Special Act on Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes.'



It's reported Lee Yoo Bi's social media accounts have been plastered with malicious comments that continue to spread false information regarding her alleged romantic relationship with The Rose member. Furthermore, certain individuals have been creating multiple accounts to leave sexual harassing messages.



Her label stated, "We couldn't just stand by as an agency. We couldn't tolerate it anymore because our artist was having a hard time mentally. We tried to block malicious comments about the rumors, but we're taking legal action because the comments were being spread with so many different IDs. We made this decision because the space is meant to communicate with fans, and it's stressful for everyone. We won't be lenient or forgiving."