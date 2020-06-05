Actress Lee Sung Kyung to make cameo in drama 'Once Again'

Actress Lee Sung Kyung is making a cameo in the KBS drama 'Once Again'.



On June 5, 'Once Again' confirmed her cameo, stating, "It's only right that Lee Sung Kyung make a special appearance. Nothing detailed, including the character and schedule, have not been set. We thank her for willingly deciding to appear on the show."



Lee Sung Kyung is appearing in the drama due to her connection to screenwriter Yang Hee Seung of the 2017 MBC drama 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo', which she starred in. 'Once Again' tells the story of Song Ga Ne, who goes through a turbulent divorce and eventually dives again into love.



In related news, Lee Sung Kyung starred in the SBS drama 'Dr. Romantic 2', wrapped up this past January.