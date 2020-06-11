Actor Kim Dong Hwee talks about his rising popularity after being in 'Itaewon Class'

Actor Kim Dong Hwee grabbed viewers' attention after talking about his role as Jang Geun Soo in 'Itaewon Class'.

The rising actor appeared on an episode trailer of 'You Quiz on the Block' where he talked about being on Netflix show 'Extracurricular' where he plays a student who resorts to illegal activities after school to earn money. He has since been receiving a lot of attention for his talent as he continues his career on the small screen.

The actor was also seen sporting a new curly hairstyle that MC Jo Se Ho pointed out. Kim Dong Hwee joked that he changed his hair when he heard that he was coming on the show. Netizens can't stop talking about the handsome actor's visuals and talent, saying:





"He's so good looking."

"The new hair makes him look more mature."

"Amazing."



Do you want to see more of Kim Dong Hwee on screen?

