Tablo talks about mental health and dealing with manic-depression on 'The Tablo Podcast'

Tablo talked more about his personal mental health journey on the latest episode of 'The Tablo Podcast'.

He talked about working with a psychiatrist and psychologist at Stanford Medical Center and how he was diagnosed with manic depression before he became a musician. He mentioned how he talked to multiple adults who tried to help him but didn't get the best advice. He also talked about unable to see a professional due to the stigma of getting mental health in Korea.

Given the recent mental health issues in the Korean music industry, Tablo has a lot of insightful things to say about treating mental illness. Check out the video clip above and full podcast episode below.