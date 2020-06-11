8

Tablo talks about mental health and dealing with manic-depression on 'The Tablo Podcast'

Tablo talked more about his personal mental health journey on the latest episode of 'The Tablo Podcast'

He talked about working with a psychiatrist and psychologist at Stanford Medical Center and how he was diagnosed with manic depression before he became a musician. He mentioned how he talked to multiple adults who tried to help him but didn't get the best advice. He also talked about unable to see a professional due to the stigma of getting mental health in Korea. 

Given the recent mental health issues in the Korean music industry, Tablo has a lot of insightful things to say about treating mental illness. Check out the video clip above and full podcast episode below.

Love this man.

