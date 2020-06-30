A Pink's Chorong says maknae Hayoung is very strict when it comes to the members' dating lives

On June 30, A Pink member Chorong attended a roundtable interview in light of the upcoming release of her film 'Delinquent Family'.

Directed by Jang Jae Il, 'Delinquent Family' is a comedy about a reserved high schooler Yoo Ri (Chorong) who one day meets a strange girl named Da Hye at an abandoned house. Yoo Ri then becomes a part of Da Hye's odd "family".

During her interview, Chorong opened up about struggling in the past due to the immense stress of being a girl group leader. She revealed, "I used to sob by myself because I didn't know how to deal with the stress. Then, somewhere along the line, I started talking to the members about my stress. In the beginning, I didn't talk to them because I didn't want to burden them. But I saw the members having honest talks with one another, and I slowly started joining in. Over time, I learned how to express myself. You won't be able to overcome it when you keep it all to yourself."

Next, Chorong discussed A Pink's "clean" history when it comes to dating scandals. According to Chorong, "The maknae is really strict, always telling me, 'Unnie, even if you date someone, never get caught.' She is even strict with us when it comes to kiss scenes during our acting roles. These days, I tell her jokingly, 'I'm 30 years old now.' But I think that because Hayoung is always good at communicating directly with our fans, she knows how dating scandals can hurt them. In the end, I'll say to her, 'Okay.'"

Lastly, regarding the possibility of Chorong herself ever going public with a relationship, she answered, "I think it would be best to keep any relationships a secret, then make an announcement when I'm getting married. When I'm seeing someone, I'll be happy, but when we break up it will be painful. Of course I also need to respect our fans."

Chorong's big-screen debut film 'Delinquent Family' premieres in Korea this July 9.

