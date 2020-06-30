4

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Seventeen to appear as first guests of new KBS2 idol quiz variety

AKP STAFF

Seventeen have been confirmed as the first guests of KBS2's newest variety series, 'Idols On Top Of Quizzes'!

Set to premiere this coming July 20 at 8:30 PM KST, KBS2's 'Idols On Top Of Quizzes' is a quiz variety focussed on idol groups made up of members from various countries. As the first official guests of 'Idols On Top Of Quizzes', Seventeen will be represented by their American and Chinese members - Joshua, Vernon, Jun and The8. Of course, some of the group's Korean members including Hoshi, DK, Seungkwan, and Dino also plan on joining in. 

Look forward to 'Idols On Top Of Quizzes' hosted by Jung Hyung Don and Jang Sung Kyu, coming up soon!

