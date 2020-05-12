Yubin reaches up in colorful comeback teaser image

Yubin has revealed a colorful, playful teaser image for her comeback!



In the teaser image, Yubin reaches up against green grass as stickers surround her. It's been 7 months since her last release 'Start of the End', and this will be her first comeback since leaving JYP Entertainment and setting up rrr Entertainment.



Stay tuned for updates on Yubin's comeback. What do you think of the fun concept?



