0

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 10 minutes ago

Yubin reaches up in colorful comeback teaser image

AKP STAFF

Yubin has revealed a colorful, playful teaser image for her comeback!

In the teaser image, Yubin reaches up against green grass as stickers surround her. It's been 7 months since her last release 'Start of the End', and this will be her first comeback since leaving JYP Entertainment and setting up rrr Entertainment.

Stay tuned for updates on Yubin's comeback. What do you think of the fun concept?

  1. Yubin
0 189 Share 0% Upvoted
RM (Rap Monster)
Times RM proved his high IQ of 148
10 hours ago   23   24,193

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND