Yubin has dropped her 4th teaser image for "ME TIME".

She's going to be releasing her digital single soon, and she released a retro, fun teaser image themed in purple and pink. She's going for a 'party girl' theme this time, and her fun teaser image matches that mood perfectly.

"ME TIME" will drop on the 21st at 6PM KST. Check out her 4th teaser image below.