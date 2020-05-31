38

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

YG Entertainment makes announcement about long-awaited BLACKPINK solo songs

YG Entertainment announced plans about long-awaited solo songs for the BLACKPINK members.

After Jennie released "SOLO", YG Entertainment had promised that the other three girls' solo songs were in the works as well. According to their statement, Rosé's song is already completed and ready for release, and it will be released in September after the girls' first full album. Lisa's is "prepared for release", and Jisoo's is being prepared as well.

You can read the full statement below.

sweethearte30 pts 1 hour ago 6
1 hour ago

I smell bullshit-

quark123954,256 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I'll believe it when I see it.

