YG Entertainment makes announcement about long-awaited BLACKPINK solo songs

YG Entertainment announced plans about long-awaited solo songs for the BLACKPINK members.

After Jennie released "SOLO", YG Entertainment had promised that the other three girls' solo songs were in the works as well. According to their statement, Rosé's song is already completed and ready for release, and it will be released in September after the girls' first full album. Lisa's is "prepared for release", and Jisoo's is being prepared as well.

