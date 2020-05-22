Ahin asks haters to stop sending rude DM's regarding Momoland on Instagram

Momoland's Ahin had to unfortunately make a statement after receiving rude messages on her Instagram account.

The girl group member uploaded an Instagram story earlier today, asking fans to "Stop sending rude DM's about me or the group or our concept. Please".





Ahin had previously shared other malicious comments made to her, including one that popped up on her story while conducting a Q&A session. She has also replied to a comment on one of her pictures after receiving a hateful message from that person.

After seeing the situation, netizens are speaking up on behalf Ahin, saying:

they work their butts off just for people to hate on them constantly. and people tend to forget that the girls probably have little to no say in what concepts/choreographies they are doing. some people should be banned from the internet forever — viktoria♡'s yeonbin 🦖/seeing kard a bit later (@knksambassador) May 22, 2020

i don’t stan momoland but they don’t deserve to be treated like that, like if u don’t like the group of concept just don’t stan like tf?/£:& #RESPECTMOMOLAND — ًAGUST D ² SLAYS (@manwols) May 22, 2020

I really dont get why those rude idiots are spreading their negativity on Momoland, and I'll never going to understand it🙄 — 🌹𝓒𝓮𝓛𝓲𝓵𝓲𝓪x⁷🌹 (@_yungspoon_) May 22, 2020

