Ahin asks haters to stop sending rude DM's regarding Momoland on Instagram

Momoland's Ahin had to unfortunately make a statement after receiving rude messages on her Instagram account.
The girl group member uploaded an Instagram story earlier today, asking fans to "Stop sending rude DM's about me or the group or our concept. Please".
Ahin had previously shared other malicious comments made to her, including one that popped up on her story while conducting a Q&A session. She has also replied to a comment on one of her pictures after receiving a hateful message from that person.
After seeing the situation, netizens are speaking up on behalf Ahin, saying:
