11

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Ahin asks haters to stop sending rude DM's regarding Momoland on Instagram

AKP STAFF

Momoland's Ahin had to unfortunately make a statement after receiving rude messages on her Instagram account. 

The girl group member uploaded an Instagram story earlier today, asking fans to "Stop sending rude DM's about me or the group or our concept. Please". 


Ahin had previously shared other malicious comments made to her, including one that popped up on her story while conducting a Q&A session. She has also replied to a comment on one of her pictures after receiving a hateful message from that person. 

After seeing the situation, netizens are speaking up on behalf Ahin, saying: 

What do you think of this issue? 

  1. Ahin
2 1,538 Share 85% Upvoted

1

yooonoon872 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

This has been posted before? Are you gonna take the cloud from someone else?

Share

0

looveLess5,508 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

If you don't stan then just leave them alone lmao. Taking your time to write those things, what a negative and autodestructive thing to do to yourself as a person, honestly.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND