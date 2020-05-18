TOMORROW x TOGETHER's 'The Dream Chapter: Eternity' tops iTunes album charts in 50 countries after release

According to Big Hit Entertainment on May 19, TOMORROW x TOGETHER's 2nd mini album 'The Dream Chapter: Eternity', released back on May 18, has topped iTunes album charts in a total of 50 different countries!

As of May 19 at approximately 8 AM KST, TOMORROW x TOGETHER's 2nd mini album has topped iTunes album charts in countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, India, France, and more, for a total of 50 different countries. This marks a new record for the rookie boy group, as their 1st mini album 'The Dream Chapter: Star' previously had the most #1's on iTunes album charts at 44 countries total.

Furthermore, TOMORROW x TOGETHER's comeback title track "Can't You See Me?" was also seen topping iTunes song charts in a total of 10 countries, as of May 19 at 8 AM KST.

Congratulations!

