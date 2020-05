8-member rookie boy group E'LAST has confirmed their debut date, for this coming June 9!

Made up of former 'Produce X 101' contestants Won Hyuk and Won Joon, as well as Choi In, Seung Yeob, Rano, Baek Gyul, Ro Min, and Ye Jun, E'LAST will be debuting under E-Entertainment. The team also uniquely consists of 4 members born in 1990, and 4 members born in 2000.

While you wait for E'LAST's full debut next month, check out the group's team logo teaser, below!