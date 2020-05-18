NU'EST show their impeccable visuals as the cover stars of 'Arena' magazine's June issue

NU'EST have landed on the cover of 'Arena Homme Plus' magazine for its June issue, making jaws drop with their impeccable, unrivaled visuals and auras.

The pictorial took place in both colors and in black and white, as NU'EST pulled off trendy fashion items for two unique cover versions. During their interview, each of the members shared their honest thoughts about their responsibilities, futures, as well as their comeback album.

First, JR said, "I want to become someone who can make others happy. I learned that my efforts from the past several years were not in vain when I see our fans being happy." Ren shared, "I'm worried about the uncertainties of the future, but I'm also anticipating the fact that it's time to take on a new challenge. I want to become a person who influences others in a positive way."





Minhyun, who was asked about facing hardships after debut, remarked, "I had unwavering faith in my heart, so I wouldn't call any point of my career a 'dark time'." Baekho then discussed NU'EST's comeback album, with, "This album contains various aspects of the night, including night in the perspectives of the members and me, and others too. I want to remain thankful for the fact that our music is a rooted part of our fans' lives, and I think it reminds me to be more devoted."



Finally, Aron relayed, "I want to show a more mature side of me on stage. I'm greedy and I have a lot I want to achieve. I do not want to disappoint my members, or those I cherish."