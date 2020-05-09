EXO's Kai melts fans' hearts with sweet messages via 'Dear U. bubble'

Fans are dying over sweet messages EXO's Kai has sent out via 'Dear U. bubble'.



'Dear U. bubble' is a subscription service on SM Entertainment's application 'LYSN'. Fans can subscribe to SM artists who they'd like to receive and send messages by paying 4,500 KRW (about USD $3.7) every month. This service resembles one-to-many chat, where all subscribers will receive the same message sent by the artist.



Check out some of the messages that melted fans' hearts below. Would you also subscribe to Kai?

Kai: How do you feel when it's raining?

Fan: Listening to the sound of rain soothes my mind. What about you?

Kai: I just like everything. Rain or snow I just like them both haha. I came here because I liked it today.

lol How was your day today? Let's talk before we fall asleep.





There are a lot of people but it's only you who will see this :)

lol stop playing around~~~~~~~ But did you notice? The rain stopped while we were talking. I'm a little disappointed it stopped.. because I came to like the rain more after today. We made good memories. I'd be happy even my feet get all wet in the rain.