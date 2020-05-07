Top girl group member rumored to have gone to Itaewon gay club in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

A member of a top girl group is rumored to have gone to a gay club in the Itaewon neighborhood of Seoul in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



On May 7, a representative from the unnamed girl group's label responded to reports, stating, "After checking with each of the members, we've found they've never even gone to Itaewon. All the members are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, so they're staying separately. We don't even know where such suspicions arose."



Controversy erupted after a member of a famous girl group had visited the same club a confirmed coronavirus patient had attended. The patient is said to have visited a famous gay club in Itaewon on May 2, raising concerns about secondary infections in the community.



