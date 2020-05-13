Sam Hammington shows his stunning weight loss transformation

Entertainer Sam Hammington has boasted a whopping 14-kilogram (30 pounds) weight loss in 4 weeks.

The popular comedian used to weigh 120 kilograms (264 pounds) but has decided to take care of his health for the sake of his sons. He now weighs 106 kilograms (233 pounds).

Although it has been only 4 weeks since he started his diet, Sam has made huge strides in his weight loss journey. He stated: "I eat three meals a day so I am enjoying this diet. I have started buying new clothes because my old clothes are too loose." Sam has also decreased his fat percentage and waistline significantly as well.



What do you think of Sam's transformation?