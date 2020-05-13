18

Sam Hammington shows his stunning weight loss transformation

Entertainer Sam Hammington has boasted a whopping 14-kilogram (30 pounds) weight loss in 4 weeks.

The popular comedian used to weigh 120 kilograms (264 pounds) but has decided to take care of his health for the sake of his sons. He now weighs 106 kilograms (233 pounds). 

Although it has been only 4 weeks since he started his diet, Sam has made huge strides in his weight loss journey. He stated: "I eat three meals a day so I am enjoying this diet. I have started buying new clothes because my old clothes are too loose." Sam has also decreased his fat percentage and waistline significantly as well. 

What do you think of Sam's transformation? 

turtle125823 pts 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

Wow that's amazing Sam! Keeping in good health and shape for William and Bentley ❤ I keep seeing Juvis as the brand helping all the celebs with their weight loss and the results come in really quick with a healthy diet. I wanna know the way too 😫😭

1

crowboy1,406 pts 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

That's so good! And such a lovely reason to be healthier. I'm also happy that he isn't advocating for some insane diet - just beig healthy.

