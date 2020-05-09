5

8

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

Netizens talk about the most legendary albums

AKP STAFF

Netizens talked about the most legendary albums by idol groups.  


A post on a popular community forum prompted to share their group's most legendary album and it soon gained attention as many netizens started to share their opinions. 

The original poster shared he stans EXO and he thinks EXO's 1st album ‘Xoxo (Kiss & Hug)’ [Repackage] was the most legendary album by the group. In the comments, other fandoms shared their group's most legendary album, which includes: 

BTS' 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 1

BTS' 'Wings

EXO's 'EXODUS

Big Bang's 'MADE'

f(x)'s 'Pink Tape

Red Velvet's 'Perfect Velvet'

Winner's 'EVERYD4Y'

What are your thoughts? Do you agree or disagree with the comments? 

  1. misc.
9 3,715 Share 38% Upvoted

2

danilove3709466 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Okay, but I'd like add 2ne1's Crush album. Now that album was a whole banger

Share

2

BIGBANG_VIP_4eva5,907 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

Personally I’d probably throw 2ne1’s debut album in there. The legend in that also comes from the stereotypes they broke for aspiring female artists. I haven’t listened to the others albums I full apart from MADE, which I think should be here, bias aside, the album really had an impact upon Its release. I have listened to songs from the wings album and remember that the songs I had listed to on the album were impressive. I haven’t listed to enough of the other ones to feel I can make any further comment on the current list.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Netizens talk about the most legendary albums
33 minutes ago   8   3,616
Gong Yoo, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Bum, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Jae Wook, Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Dong Wook, Lee Jong Suk, Lee Jun Ki, Lee Min Ho, Lee Seung Gi, Park Bo Gum, Park Hae Jin, Park Hyun Bin, Park Seo Joon, Seo In Guk, Seo Kang Jun, So Ji Sub, Song Joong Ki
Top 20 Most Handsome Korean actors of 2020
10 hours ago   11   4,346

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND