Netizens talk about the most legendary albums

Netizens talked about the most legendary albums by idol groups.







A post on a popular community forum prompted to share their group's most legendary album and it soon gained attention as many netizens started to share their opinions.

The original poster shared he stans EXO and he thinks EXO's 1st album ‘Xoxo (Kiss & Hug)’ [Repackage] was the most legendary album by the group. In the comments, other fandoms shared their group's most legendary album, which includes:

BTS' 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 1'

BTS' 'Wings'

EXO's 'EXODUS'

Big Bang's 'MADE'

f(x)'s 'Pink Tape'

Red Velvet's 'Perfect Velvet'

Winner's 'EVERYD4Y'

What are your thoughts? Do you agree or disagree with the comments?