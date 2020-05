BTS' "Not Today" has hit 400 million views on YouTube.

The song was released as a part of 'Wings: You Never Walk Alone', and it hit 400 million views at 9:04 PM KST on May 9th. It's their 10th MV with more than 400 million views, after "DNA", "Boy With Luv", "Fire", "Fake Love", "Mic Drop", "Idol", "Dope", "Blood, Sweat & Tears", and "Save ME".

Congratulations to BTS! You can watch it again here.