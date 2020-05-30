20

5

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Netizens talk about how the year 2020 has been a horrible year already

AKP STAFF

Netizens are questioning the year 2020. 

On May 29, a post on a popular online forum gained attention for casting a question: "What is up with the year 2020?" In this short post, the original poster wrote,"Australia's bushfires and landslides, the novel coronavirus pandemic, Mega-swarms of locusts, Hurricane/Typhoons and Earthquakes. It feels like all the disasters happened this year. Like isn't this unprecedented?" 


In the comments, many netizens shared their opinions. Some of the comments include: "What if we face something worse in 2021 like a zombie apocalypse", "We're living the history. This should be on history textbooks.", "Idk it feels like humankind is being punished", "I don't think it's just going to be the year 2020. It's going to get worse from now on. Just enjoy the ride. It's too late to revert environmental damages.", "ffs but then we're only halfway through", "I'm blaming China for the majority of these disasters." 

What are your thoughts? 

6

nowaynoway631 pts 2 hours ago 1
2 hours ago

I really thought 2020 was going to be my year , lol the joke I am

2

taehyungsmullet133 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

wbk 2020 was a mistake

