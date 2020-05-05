3

HOWZ reveal 5th girl group trainee Ehara Nami

How Entertainment's upcoming new girl group trainee team HOWZ has revealed their 5th trainee, Japanese member Ehara Nami!

Born on April 23, 2003, Ehara Nami recently celebrated her 18th birthday! Ehara Nami marks the 5th member of HOWZ to share her sunlit profile image, after members Wang Ke, Lee Ha Eun, Lim Sun Young, and Choi Ji Hyun revealed in order the past few weeks. 

Meanwhile in a brief dance practice video posted on HOWZ's official SNS back in April, the trainee team was seen dancing as a total of 6-members. Stay tuned for even more updates on the HOWZ trainees, coming next week!

wow shes rly cute

sweet - she looks a bit like won young and sakura

