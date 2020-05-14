9

1

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF

Laws regarding sexual crimes against minors strengthened in light of Nth Room Telegram Scandal

AKP STAFF
Laws are being strengthened to protect minors against sexual assault. 

After the incidents in the Nth Telegram Room Scandal, some laws have been changed. Those who engage in sexual activity with those under the age of 16 will receive punishment, regardless of whether consent was made or not. The statute of limitations for engaging in sexual acts with those under the age of 13 has also been removed. 

The Ministry of Justice announced on May 12th that acts criminalizing sexual violence towards those between the ages of 12 to 16 will be instated. Laws were also changed so that forcible molestation of children under the age of 13 results in a 5-year prison sentence. 

In addition, the statutory sentence for producing sexually exploitative videos is 7 years in jail and a fine of 50 million KRW (40,700 USD). Even if the victim filmed the video themselves, if the video is distributed without consent, prison sentences of up to 3 years and a 30 million KRW (24,000 USD) fine will be imposed. This sentence also applies to those who are caught in possession or purchasing these types of videos. The new laws would prevent the victims from being punished. 

BIGBANG_VIP_4eva
12 minutes ago

Thank god some changes are going to be made. Quite a few laws re: sex crimes in Korea often seemed a bit relaxed to me particularly surrounding children. A few loopholes and contradictions that can result in even children not getting justice even in the west we have to make changes to protect our children further. More and more children are on the internet, more have their own phones and tablets they use in their rooms. We need to do everything we can to make sure that with the changing times, our kids can remain as safe as possible.

